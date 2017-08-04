Fire breaks out in Jurong East flat, 7 sent to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit at Jurong East on Friday (Aug 4), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



Seven people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation as a result - five to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and two to the National University Hospital. SCDF was alerted to the incident at 10.18am.

Preliminary investigations showed contents of the second floor unit at Blk 372 Jurong East Street 32 were destroyed.

Firemen working to contain the fire. (Photo: Deborah Wong)

The fire was extinguished using two water jets. SCDF sent two red rhinos, one fire engine, two fire bikes, one support vehicle and four ambulances to the site.