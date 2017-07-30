Fire breaks out in residential unit at Tiong Poh Road, 2 sent to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at around 1.05pm at a residential building unit at Block 82, Tiong Poh road in Tiong Bahru estate on Sunday (Jul 30), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, adding that the fire was put out.



Two occupants of the unit were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after one, in his fifties suffered burn injuries, while another in his thirties suffered from smoke inhalation.



The two had self-evacuated before the SCDF personnel arrived, the statement added.

The fire involved the contents of the living room of the unit on the 4th floor, SCDF said.

It added that the fire was put out with one water jet. It added that two fire engines, one red rhino, two firebikes, one ambulance and one support vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

Police officers seen inside the unit of the building where the fire appears to have broken out. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

SCDF said it conducted forced entry into the unit.

It added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video footage and images sent to Channel NewsAsia from the scene showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel responding to the incident and crowds gathered along the road.





Smoke was seen rising from the building as SCDF personnel were attempting to put out the fire.

Melissa Ho who lives in the area told Channel NewsAsia that she was heading to the Tiong Bahru market when she senses a "very strong smell of burning rubber".





Kalaradhakrishnan, who also lives in the area said "people were shouting that there was a fire at Block 82.

"So I came down, rushed down and I saw very thick black smoke. One fire engine couldn't contain it," he said, adding that some of the Seng Poh RC members helped police with the traffic.

Smoke can be seen from a building at the estate. (Photo: Bernard Teo)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.