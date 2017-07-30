Fire breaks out in residential unit at Tiong Poh Road

SINGAPORE: A fire reportedly broke out at around 1pm at a residential building unit at Block 82, Tiong Poh road in Tiong Bahru estate on Sunday (Jul 30).



Video footage and images sent to Channel NewsAsia from the scene showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel responding to the incident and crowds gathered along the road.





Smoke was seen rising from the building as SCDF personnel were attempting to put out the fire.

At least three fire engines and three police cars were spotted at the scene, according to passers-by who told Channel NewsAsia.

Melissa Ho who lives in the area told Channel NewsAsia that she was heading to the Tiong Bahru market when she senses a "very strong smell of burning rubber".

Kalaradhakrishnan, who also lives in the area said "people were shouting that there was a fire at Block 82.

"So I came down, rushed down and I saw very thick black smoke. One fire engine couldn't contain it," he said, adding that some of the Seng Poh RC members helped police with the traffic.

Smoke can be seen from a building at the estate. (Photo: Bernard Teo)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.