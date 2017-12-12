Fire safety violations found in NEX, SingPost Centre and 5 public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: Fire safety violations have been found in two shopping malls and five public entertainment outlets following checks by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), SCDF said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Channel NewsAsia understands the shopping malls were NEX in Serangoon and SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar, while the public entertainment outlets were in the Tras Street and Magazine Road area.

During the operation, which was carried out on Dec 8, SCDF said it found fire safety violations including the "unauthorised change of use in parts of the premises", non-functioning exit lights and obstruction to common passageways and exit doors.

"Such violations pose fire risks and would impede the safe evacuation of people during an emergency," said SCDF, and added in a Facebook post that it would be "following up with the premises owners on the various non-compliances".

SCDF also said that it would not hesitate to take "tough enforcement actions" against offenders.





First-time offenders could be fined up to S$5,000 while "recalcitrant" and repeat offenders will be prosecuted in court, said SCDF.

These offenders could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 6 months, or both.

Those who commit major offences such as starting fire safety works without plan approval could be fined up to S$200,000, jailed for up to 24 months, or both.

SCDF added that it would continue carrying out enforcement checks at commercial premises throughout the festive season.

Members of the public who spot fire hazards can report them to SCDF by calling the fire hazard reporting line at 1800-280-0000 or e-mailing SCDF at SCDF_Fire_Safety_Feedback@scdf.gov.sg.

They can also use the mySCDF mobile app.