Firm in charge of F1 security seeks legal advice over bribery claim

SINGAPORE: A company in charge of security at this year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is seeking legal advice over a reported breach of track security at the event last weekend.

Security and Risk Solutions (SRS) director Jon Lium told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Sep 21) that his company's reputation was at stake.

“It puts the security industry in a very bad light and this is not good for us," he said.

Facebook user Viv Smith posted a photo in a closed Formula 1 interest group on Sunday, showing a couple standing on the race track.

The post read: "3am in the morning. Bribed the security guard to let us onto the track. He not only agreed, he took the photo. Non F1 fans won't understand this, but most of us will."

Mr Smith later retracted his claims, saying there was "no bribery, no corruption, no nothing". The couple was on the track when the gates were open, and had merely asked the guard to help take a photo of them, he wrote.

Screengrab of Facebook post in which Facebook user Viv Smith retracted his claims.

Mr Lium said his company - which also provided security at last year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix - had interviewed all of the officers on duty at the time of the alleged incident, and concluded that there had been no bribery.

"We submitted all our findings to the event organisers - they were satisfied and we were satisfied that there was no breach as alleged by the post," he said.

“We work very closely with our guys and this is not the only event that we do. We manage concerts, private parties, celebrities’ events and all that. We use pretty much the same group of people so we know them pretty well.”

As for Mr Smith's claim that a guard had agreed to take a photo of the couple, Mr Lium said there was "no truth in that".

"There are four groups of people working during the wee hours: Apart from the security there is the technical team that’s running around to check and make sure everything’s okay, there is a delivery team during the night and there are ground staff. It could be one of them but it’s definitely not one of our security staff.”

A Singapore GP spokesperson previously told Channel NewsAsia that it was working with the security agency to investigate the claim: "The safety of our patrons is of utmost priority and we view allegation(s) of bribery seriously," the spokesperson had said.