First Circle Line 6 contracts worth S$1.75b awarded by LTA

SINGAPORE: Three civil contracts totalling S$1.75 billion have been awarded for the construction of three stations along the Circle Line (CCL) 6, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (Sep 7).



Works will commence by the end of the year and are expected to be complete by 2025. The three new stations, Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward, will "close the loop" on the Circle Line by connecting Harbourfront station to Marina Bay station, according to LTA.

The Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward stations will complete the Circle Line and is set to be ready by 2025.

The construction works will take place south of Keppel Road, near Marina Bay and at the current Kim Chuan Depot.

The construction of Keppel station has been awarded to the China State Construction Engineering Corporation and Japan's Nishimatsu Construction for S$313.8 million.



Location of Keppel station that is said to be ready by 2025. (Photo: LTA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, both companies have been involved in the construction of the Downtown Line. China State Construction is also behind the North-South Line's Canberra station and Nishimatsu Construction is currently working on the Thomson-East Coast Line's Gardens by the Bay station.

Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor will be building a tunnel connecting the future CCL6 Prince Edward station to the current Marina Bay station along the Circle Line, a project valued at S$225.35 million.

Koh Brothers was previously involved in the construction of Outram Park's North-East Line.

The final contract to extend the Kim Chuan Depot, worth S$1.21 billion, was given to Woh Hup. The depot is expected to nearly double in area and is expected to hold 133 trains, 70 more trains and 550 buses, added LTA.

Proposed Kim Chuan Depot extension. (Photo: LTA)

Woh Hup is also currently involved in the construction of the Woodlands South, Amber and Bayshore stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line.

With the development of the CCL6, the Circle Line will have a total of 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations with other MRT lines.

LTA aims to give commuters from areas like Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge better access to the Central Business District and the Marina Bay vicinity. Commuters from Paya Lebar and Mountbatten will also have faster access to the Harbourfront area.