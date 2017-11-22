First Minions Cafe outside Japan to open at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: The first pop-up Minions Cafe outside of Japan will open on the third floor of Orchard Central from Wednesday (Nov 23) until Jan 31, 2018.

The Minions are small, yellow cylindrical signature characters from the popular Despicable Me series.

The pop-up stores, operated by The Guest cafe, opened at five locations in Japan earlier this year to celebrate the premiere of Despicable Me 3.



The outlets have opened in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka, and the latest one at Orchard Central will be the first store outside of Japan.

Visitors to the Singapore store can choose from 14 food and beverage items on the menu, all of which are inspired by the iconic movie characters.



The cafes in Japan featured items such as Minion’s Great Escape Cream Stew, S’more & Minion’s Ice Cream, Despicable Me Curry, Minions Cafe Purin (mango pudding), and Minion Jelly Sodas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Photos: Facebook/The Guest cafe)

Visitors can also purchase Minions Cafe products and other official Despicable Me 3 merchandise at the pop-up cafe in Singapore.