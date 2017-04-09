First NS50 Recognition Packages handed out at appreciation ceremonies

SINGAPORE: About 500 past and present national servicemen were among the first in Singapore to receive their NS50 Recognition Package at appreciation ceremonies held across the island on Sunday (Apr 9).



This is part of year-long celebrations to mark 50 years of national service in Singapore.



Each package comprises S$100 worth of vouchers, which can be used with over 250 participating merchants - including food and beverage, lifestyle and education outlets.



Past and present Operationally Ready NSmen also get a year of SAFRA or Home TeamNS membership.



Today marks the first of 52 appreciation ceremonies being organised by the People's Association (PA).



As part of the package, PA announced it is also offering all national servicemen a free Commemorative NS50 PAssion Card with a five-year membership.



Other than those who attend the appreciation ceremonies, national servicemen will receive their packages by mail.



Speaking at an appreciation ceremony at Toa Payoh SAFRA on Sunday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said, "This year of NS50, let us re-educate ourselves to playing our part to build a safe, secure and cohesive Singapore for another generations."