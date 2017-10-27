First of 12 LTA trains delivered, fleet to begin service in second half of 2018

SINGAPORE: The first of 12 new trains bearing the Land Transport Authority (LTA) livery was delivered to Singapore at Jurong Port on Friday (Oct 27) morning, the authority said in a press release.

The remaining trains, which will run on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL), will progressively arrive in Singapore from now to end of next year. They are expected to be put into service in the second half of 2018.

"The trains will undergo further testing before they are put into passenger service to improve waiting time on the NSEWL," LTA said.

The 12 six-car trains are the final instalment of a batch of 57.

These new trains will be the first trains to feature tip-up seats for additional flexibility in seat configuration, LTA said in a previous statement.



They will also have three rows of straphangers and triplicated grab-poles. A Dynamic Route Map Display located at the top of each door will tell commuters their current location, route information, and which side the train doors will open on at the next station.