First Singapore Botanic Gardens Children's Festival to kick off in November

SINGAPORE: The first Singapore Botanic Gardens Children's Festival will kick off on Nov 11, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced in a media release on Friday (Oct 27).

Running for two weeks from Nov 11 to Nov 26, the festival will have a "host of activities lined up for children of all ages" at the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden and around the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Visitors will be able to take part in activities where children can discover more about nature through play, craft, storytelling, investigations and walks, said NParks, as well as carnival activities.

For example, in one of the programmes, children can learn how to make snacks and beautify them through food art as well as learn about healthy eating.

There will also be performances and movie screenings, including The Lego Batman Movie, and interactive performances where children can meet and greet Speedy the Squirrel, Lizzie the Monitor Lizard and other performance characters, according to the press release.

All festival programmes are free of charge and more information can be found on www.nparks.gov.sg/childrensfestival, NParks said.

Advertisement

Advertisement



