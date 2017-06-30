First two weeks of July to be rainy, but expect a few warm days: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The first fortnight of July is expected to be rainy, much like the second half of June, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (June 30).



Thundery showers are expected mostly in the late morning and early afternoon on five to seven days, the Met Service said.



In addition, widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds are expected on two or three mornings during that period.

The daily temperature is mostly expected to range between 25°C and 33°C.



However, a few warm days are expected in the latter half of the fortnight, where the daily maximum temperature could reach about 34°C.

RAIN BROKE WARM, DRY SPELL IN JUNE



The second half of June saw more rainfall than the first half of the month, with the heaviest rain on Jun 18, the Met Service said. That day, the Mandai area saw the highest daily rainfall, logging 137mm of rain.

The lowest daily minimum temperature recorded was 21.8°C on Jun 23, a day that saw widespread rain across Singapore.

Dry and warm weather prevailed in the earlier half of the month, with below-average rainfall.

About half of Singapore received below-normal rainfall in June, the Met Service said. The Tanjong Katong area received the lowest rainfall of 81.6mm, which was 36 per cent below average.



Rainfall was highest in the Jurong area, which logged 255mm of rain, 59 per cent above average.

At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature recorded for June was 28.5°C, which is slightly warmer than the long-term mean of 28.3°C for the month.