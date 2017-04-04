Five employers charged for failing to pay their workers

SINGAPORE: Five employers were charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 4) for failing to pay their employees' salaries.

The employers are: Goodmate Global, 3S Restaurant, WOW Holdings, Access Builders and the sole director of Infinium Robotics Woon Junyang.



Goodmate Global - a manufacturer of metal doors, window and door frames - faced the most number of charges, with a total of 17 brought against the company for salary offences, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a news release.

Food and Beverage company 3S Restaurant faced seven charges - two for not paying salaries and five for failing to pay for work done on public holidays in addition to the gross rate of pay for that day.

Another F&B company, WOW Holdings, faced five charges under the Employment Act, whille construction firm Access Builders faced three charges and the sole director of Infinium Robotics Woon Junyang faced a total of four charges.

On Thursday, another case will be brought before the State Courts. Mr Ching Hwa Ming, a director of two companies - JS Environment Enterprise and Nam Hong Engineering - will face 30 charges for salary offences.

Employers who fail to pay salaries to their employees can be fined up to S$15,000, jailed for up to six months or both, said MOM, adding that the penalty can be doubled for repeat offenders.

“Employers must pay salaries on time,” said the director of employment standards enforcement Raymond Tan. “As in these cases, MOM will take stern action against errant employers for salary non-payment, including prosecuting those who have willfully refused to comply with Labour Court orders or those who owed large amount of salaries to workers.”

The ministry also urged employees who have not been paid their salaries or who feel that their salaries have been wrongfully withheld to approach the ministry or their unions early for help as doing so will improve their chances of recovering their pay.