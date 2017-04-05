Five employers face charges for failing to pay workers

SINGAPORE: Three employers were charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 4) for failing to pay their employees' salaries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The employers are: WOW Holdings, Access Builders and Infinium Robotics, the ministry said in a news release.

Food and beverage company WOW Holdings was charged with five counts under the Employment Act, while construction firm Access Builders faced three charges and the sole director of Infinium Robotics Woon Junyang faced four charges.

Another two employers – Goodmate Global and 3S Restaurant – failed to turn up in the State Courts for similar offences and the cases have been adjourned, MOM said.

Goodmate Global – a manufacturer of metal doors, window and door frames – faces 17 charges for salary offences. F&B company 3S Restaurant faces seven charges – two for not paying salaries and five for failing to pay for work done on public holidays in addition to the gross rate of pay for that day.

On Thursday, another case will be brought before the State Courts. Mr Ching Hwa Ming, a director of two companies, JS Environment Enterprise and Nam Hong Engineering, will face 30 charges for salary offences.

Employers who fail to pay salaries to their employees can be fined up to S$15,000, jailed for up to six months or both, said MOM, adding that the penalty may be doubled for repeat offenders.

“Employers must pay salaries on time,” said the director of employment standards enforcement Raymond Tan. “As in these cases, MOM will take stern action against errant employers for salary non-payment, including prosecuting those who have willfully refused to comply with Labour Court orders or those who owed large amount of salaries to workers.”

The ministry also urged employees who have not been paid their salaries or who feel that their salaries have been wrongfully withheld to approach the ministry or their unions early for help as doing so will improve their chances of recovering their pay.