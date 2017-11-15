Five men arrested for chanting gang slogans at St James Power Station nightclub

SINGAPORE: Five men who were filmed chanting gang-related slogans at ENVY Dance Club at St James Power Station have been arrested for suspected involvement in gang-related activities, police said on Wednesday (Nov 15).

The arrests come just a few days after a separate incident at the nightclub, where three people were arrested after a mass brawl early on Sunday morning.

In the latest arrest, the five - aged between 26 and 32 - were seen in an online video "depicting several men shouting gang-related slogans".

Police said they were alerted to the video on Tuesday and arrested the men within 24 hours.

Investigations against the men are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for being a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to three years or both.