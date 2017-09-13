Five missing after tanker and dredger collide in Singapore waters; search and rescue ongoing

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations are ongoing after a tanker and a dredger collided in Singapore waters on Wednesday (Sep 13) at about 12.40am, the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

The collision, 1.7 nautical miles off Sisters' Islands, was between Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara and Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19, the statement said.

"The dredger was transiting the westbound lane while the tanker was departing Singapore joining the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait when the incident occurred. The Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System had provided navigational information to both vessels prior the collision. "

The dredger capsized and is currently partially submerged, MPA added.

"A total of 12 crew ─ 11 Chinese nationals and one Malaysian ─ were onboard the dredger at the time of incident. Seven of the Chinese nationals have been rescued by the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) and transferred to the Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances for medical treatment. Five crew remain unaccounted for."

The seven people were sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) hospital at 2.45am, the hospital confirmed. Three of them have already been discharged.

MPA is leading the search and rescue (SAR) operations and relevant Singapore agencies are rendering all assistance.



"Two MPA tug boats have moved the partially submerged dredger safely to an area near Pulau Senang for follow up underwater search operations. In addition, MPA has deployed three patrol craft to assist in the SAR operation and the Republic of Singapore Navy, SCDF and PCG have also deployed a total of seven vessels on scene to support the SAR," the statement said.



A Super Puma helicopter from the Republic of Singapore Air Force commenced aerial search at 7am, according to MPA.



"The tanker reported damage to her starboard bow but is stable and anchored at the Eastern Anchorage. Its 26 Indonesian crew did not sustain any injuries," MPA added.

There is no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait, the statement said.

