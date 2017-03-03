Five on Friday: 5 things to do during March school holidays

SINGAPORE: Ah, the March school holidays - a time for students to play or catch up with homework.



The week-long break is a tad too short to head overseas for a vacation, yet not too long that parents start to wonder when they will get a break from their children (That's the June holidays).

For those who cannot wait to make plans to savour the precious break, here are five activities you can enjoy together with your family. And even if you do not have school-going children, there is plenty going on to indulge the child in you.

1. Check out i Light Marina Bay





The Body of the Sea by Danny Rose Collective from France. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay 2017)

Singapore's central business district (fondly known to some as "Englishtown") will turn up its razzle-dazzle factor from Mar 3 to 26 with the return of the i Light Marina Bay sustainable light art festival.

This year's theme is "Light and Nature", aimed at getting the public to reconsider the relationship of light with nature and the city. The installations also look extremely Instagrammable, so bring a fully charged phone with you, or a battery pack.

2. Visit the Land Before Time





Tricey the yellow Triceratops. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

From now until Apr 2, Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove will be home to 11 dinosaur sculptures. They have been installed as part of the Children's Festival, which kicks off on Mar 10. And if that you want to do a bit more running around, there is a dinosaur egg hunt that promises dino-might action.

3. Not kidding - watch goats being milked





Goats at Hay Dairies. (Photo: Hay Dairies/Facebook)

While it is better known for being a concrete jungle, Singapore does house a few farms. Among them is Hay Dairies - a goat farm located at Lim Chu Kang. Visitors who turn up between 9am and 10.30am have the opportunity to watch a goat-milking session, while those who can only make it later can still watch the goats laze around, or even buy hay to feed them. Here's a tip - goats' milk is amazingly creamy.

Admission is free, and tours around the farm are free as well for groups below 20 people. Don't turn up on a Tuesday though - that's when the farm is closed.

4. Do your grocery run at the Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market





(Photo: Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market)

Farmer's markets - where one can find the best of local food and produce - aren't just available overseas. There is at least one here in Singapore too, held every quarter. Visitors can purchase fresh vegetables, fruit, herbs, fish and milk, as well as locally made artisanal food and products there. Look out for community workshops and family activities as well.

P.S. A little bird tells us that Singapore's best roast pork - complete with incredibly crispy crackling - will be available at the Mar 11-12 edition of the market.

5. Camp by the beach, enjoy night walks or a zipline ride on Sentosa





The Sentosa Express. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

For the entire month of March, all students holding valid TransitLink concession cards gain free entry into Sentosa via the Sentosa Express when they tap their EZ-Link cards at the turnstiles.



The island's management is rolling out one-for-one deals and discounts of up to 50 per cent specially for students at attractions such as Wave House Sentosa, iFly Singapore, Mega Adventure and Skyline Luge Sentosa.

There are also several night-time activities, with Mega Adventure's first Night Zip on Mar 11, an inaugural free night tour of the historic Fort Siloso, where you can step into the shoes of World War II soldiers and try to find your way out of tunnels.

On selected weekends, guests can camp out on Palawan Beach - just note that it is BYOT (bring your own tent). Or, they can enjoy free movie nights at the beach. Among the movies being screened: Taken, the X-Men movies, Ip Man and Pitch Perfect.