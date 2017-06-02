Five on Friday: Singaporean fighters making a dent

Introducing a quintet of real-life, all-action, Singapore-born and bred combat sports heroes - and heroine - well worth throwing your support behind.

SINGAPORE: Whether you’re unloading work frustrations on a punching bag at the gym or harking to the embarrassing memory of a primary school canteen scuffle, it’s hard to deny that the human instinct to fight - however subtle or subdued - runs deep and primal in some people.



Combat sport promoters will have you believe this appetite is primordial even, with marketing collaterals harping on ancient homo sapiens having to literally fight for survival and whatnot.



It’s pure pretext for when faces flatten, blood spatters and bones snap - but fighting is no simplistic wham-bam-pow when you consider the impact of martial artists and proper icons like Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali.



While no such cultural titans have spawned from Singapore just yet, there has also been no shortage of local fighting legends, from Olympic boxer Syed Kadir to silat world champion Sheikh Alauddin.



The torch has been passed on with Sheikh’s son Farhan now a two-time world beater himself, and Kadir’s protege Muhamad Ridhwan becoming Singapore’s first professional boxing world champion after winning a Universal Boxing Organisation super featherweight title last Saturday (May 27).



Just the night before, Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Amir Khan and Tiffany Teo also continued their winning streaks at Asian organisation ONE Championship’s latest show in town, although it was the title defence by Canadian-American Angela Lee which attracted the most adulation locally.



Have a look instead at these five Singaporean athletes who’re making waves in the fight game - they’re not entirely household names, but at least 100 per cent homegrown.

THE BOXER: MUHAMAD RIDHWAN



He of the aforementioned history-making feat did so by knocking out World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African champion Fadhili Majiha in the fourth round, like this:







It was Ridhwan’s seventh KO in a perfect resume of eight wins and no losses, since turning professional in February last year. And in his previous fight, the 29-year-old was crowned WBA Asia champion - becoming the first Singaporean to hold a belt sanctioned by the oldest major boxing organisation there is.







No wonder he stands out amongst a brave clutch of local boxers - including Nurshahidah Roslie, Rafi Majid, Alexandrew David- responsible for a surge of renewed local interest in a sport many saw as past its heyday.



So far, so good for a man with a nickname like “The Chosen Wan”.



Big for his super featherweight class (59kg), and with a mean straight right to boot, Ridhwan’s foundations lie in amateur boxing, where he picked up three-time Southeast Asian Games bronzes while representing Singapore.



He now seems poised to make the ring his life’s work - as co-owner of the Legends Fight Sport gym, the idea is to blaze trails and open doors for future practitioners of the Sweet Science.



“My goal is to unite the people through boxing,” he says.



THE KICKBOXER: TERRENCE TEO



(Photo: Singaporemaven)

The 26-year-old may have found initial virality by shedding over 25kg in a classic fat-to-fab tale, but everything that’s happened since has marked Terrence out as a genuine talent in Muay Thai and kickboxing circles.



First was the winning professional debut against a 30-fight veteran across the Causeway, which earned him a Johor championship belt.



Next came a national kickboxing title after he devastated yet another seasoned exponent in long-time Singaporean Muay Thai stalwart Andre Misran:





Terrence then defended his Johor title by outlasting, you guessed it, a grizzled campaigner said to have amassed over 100 fights and 10 titles.



He most recently in March became the first Singaporean to win an Oceanic kickboxing title - making it four championship belts in just over a year of becoming professional.



In full flow, the pioneering Team Singapore kickboxer moves with steady, deadly purpose, brutally chopping down opponents with precise, machine-like low kicks.



"I consider myself very lucky to be given opportunities,” says Terrence. “I'll be undergoing surgery and will be out of the game for the next six to eight months, but once I'm 100 per cent healed, you can expect me to be back better and hungrier than ever before.”



THE GRAPPLER: ALVINA LIM



(Photo: Zamri Hassan)

She might be a late entrant to the fight game but this 38-year-old is emerging as quite the prospect in the grappling arts of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (submission-style ground fighting) and wrestling (the Olympic sport, not WWE-type entertainment).



In 2016, Alvina won a gold medal in her category - blue-belt, one rank above the novice white - at the Asian Open Masters Championship organised by the international jiu-jitsu body. Here she is (in blue) making things uncomfortable for her opponent:







(Photo courtesy of Alvina Lim)

She then picked up a silver medal at the Pan-Pacific Adults Championship against younger but more seasoned opposition.



The same year, she donned national colours as a wrestler and won bronze - also Singapore’s first-ever medal - at the Commonwealth Senior Championships.



Somewhere amidst all of that, Alvina still found the time to take on a debut MMA bout - and duly defeated her Malaysian opponent by armbar submission in the first round.







The pint-sized - 1.6m-tall, 50kg - dynamo was crowned national wrestling champion this year and has set her sights on qualifying for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.



Don’t bet against this self-professed aunty just yet - her tenacity is her strongest trait, says Singapore wrestling operations manager Gabriel Huang. “Once she latches onto something, she doesn’t let go.”



THE CAGE-FIGHTER: AMIR KHAN

(Photo: Ngau Kai Yan)

There is no active local MMA fighter with a stronger case to be Singapore’s poster boy of what is arguably today’s most hyped combat sport, if not in all sport.

Still only 22, Amir has finished all seven of his professional victories, with six via knockout punches and one by rear-naked choke. This is how his fight last week went:







There’s almost always a special blend of physicality, technical finesse and what comes across as suppressed savagery straining at the seams to be unleashed. His contests will make a bigger believer of you just yet - and leave you fearing for his opponent’s wellbeing.







Amir’s put in the hours, too - he started with taekwondo at five, then Muay Thai at 13 before his first MMA fight at 17. And get this - he trained and fought in MMA while suffering Tourette syndrome for much of his career, only learning to control his multiple motor tics recently.



He’s been on a four-fight tear since dropping a narrow split decision loss in 2015, and having moved up to the lightweight (77.1kg) division where teammate Shinya Aoki is no longer king, the path appears clear for his ascent to championship glory.



“I’m hoping to get another fight in August,” says Amir. “After that, if everything goes well, I will hopefully get a title shot at the end of the year, or early next.”



THE MARTIAL ARTIST: GARIE TANG







Putting the “mixed” in mixed martial arts is this 26-year-old who’s tasted success across multiple disciplines as a professional MMA fighter, Team Singapore wrestler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple (intermediate) belt.



Garie had his first MMA bout as early as 2011 but only truly burst onto the scene two years later with a slick submission win at the first event put on by the now-defunct Rebel Fighting Championship.







Competing in the flyweight (56.7kg) class despite being a naturally lighter strawweight (52kg), he’s still gone on to amass a credible record of four wins and one loss.



He’s been described as a dynamic, high-energy fighter who goes at 100 per cent from start to end - and has a trio of Fight of the Night and Submission of the Night awards to show for it.







In 2015 he won a gold medal in jiu-jitsu at the Asian Championship - as a blue belt - and then further expanded his repertoire by topping the wrestling nationals in both 2016 and 2017.



(Photo courtesy of Garie Tang)

As proof of his dedication - and versatility - he’s headed to the US to train MMA for a couple of months, participate in the Canada Cup for wrestling and attempt to qualify for next year’s Commonwealth Games just like Alvina.



(Photo: Zamri Hassan)

Garie is coy when asked if he’s attracted interest from the UFC or ONE, only revealing “there have been offers”. But that’s because he’s got his priorities right - as his teammates attest, this is a pugilist with a level of humility and dedication that sees him training five hours a day, six times a week.