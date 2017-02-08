Flash floods hit Orchard Road, Bugis area

SINGAPORE: A sudden bout of heavy rain in the late afternoon caused flash floods in several areas of central Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Flash floods were reported at Orchard Boulevard and at the junction of Hill Street and Stamford Road near Bugis around 6pm, but the areas were still passable to traffic, national water agency PUB tweeted.

Flash floods at Orchard Blvd towards Paterson Road. Traffic passable. Issued 17:56 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) February 8, 2017

Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia by reader Marcus Sia showed the situation outside Orchard Plaza at about 6pm. The flooding subsided about 15 minutes later, PUB said.





(Photo: Marcus Sia)

PUB also tweeted that there was a high flood risk at Exeter and Somerset Roads at 6.20pm.

Earlier this month, Singapore's met service forecast that the first half of February would be drier and warmer than January, which saw above-normal rainfall, but it said brief thundery showers could be expected.