Flash floods hit Singapore on Christmas Eve
Areas affected include Cairnhill Road, Newton Circus, Upper Thomson and on the Pan Island Expressway.
- Posted 24 Dec 2016 18:35
- Updated 24 Dec 2016 20:16
SINGAPORE: Flash floods were observed in several parts of Singapore on Saturday (Dec 24), the day before Christmas.
According to the Land Transport Authority's Twitter page, the areas affected are:
- Newton Circus (towards Woodlands) after Cavenagh Road
- Stevens Road near Anderson Road/Balmoral Park Junction
- Balmoral Road near Balmoral Crescent/Balmoral Road Junction
- Cairnhill Road near Cairnhill Road/Scotts Road Junction
- PIE (towards Changi Airport) at Stevens Rd Exit
Pedestrians walking in the rain as water floods the streets of Upper Thomson. (Photos: Tiffany Cheng)
Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia also show the streets of Upper Thomson Road flooded with water on Saturday afternoon.
Various users on social media also noted that traffic the area near the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Sims Avenue were stuck due to the floods.
Massive #floods on payer lebar road. Water is over the pavements. Adandoned car opp paya lebar mrtPosted by Caroline Cornelius-Jones on Saturday, December 24, 2016
At around 4.33pm, PUB Singapore tweeted that heavy rain was to be expected from 4.40pm to 6pm over many areas across the island.
NEA: Heavy rain expected over many areas of SG from 16:40 hours to 18:00 hours. Issued 16:22 hours. #sgflood— PUB (@PUBsingapore) December 24, 2016
- CNA/hs