Flash floods hit Singapore on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were observed in several parts of Singapore on Saturday (Dec 24), the day before Christmas.

According to the Land Transport Authority's Twitter page, the areas affected are:



Newton Circus (towards Woodlands) after Cavenagh Road

Stevens Road near Anderson Road/Balmoral Park Junction

Balmoral Road near Balmoral Crescent/Balmoral Road Junction

Cairnhill Road near Cairnhill Road/Scotts Road Junction

PIE (towards Changi Airport) at Stevens Rd Exit





Pedestrians walking in the rain as water floods the streets of Upper Thomson. (Photos: Tiffany Cheng)









Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia also show the streets of Upper Thomson Road flooded with water on Saturday afternoon.

Various users on social media also noted that traffic the area near the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Sims Avenue were stuck due to the floods.

Massive #floods on payer lebar road. Water is over the pavements. Adandoned car opp paya lebar mrt Posted by Caroline Cornelius-Jones on Saturday, December 24, 2016

At around 4.33pm, PUB Singapore tweeted that heavy rain was to be expected from 4.40pm to 6pm over many areas across the island.