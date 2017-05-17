Food service provider fined S$90,000 after death of employee

SINGAPORE: Food service provider Commonwealth Culinary Creations was fined S$90,000 on Tuesday (May 16), after one its employees died after slipping on the production floor.

The company was fined for its "failure to ensure that its workplace is safe and without health risks to every person within the premises", said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release on Wednesday.

The employee slipped and fell while walking towards a table on the production floor to check on some pastries, according to the press release.

Investigations revealed that the company had failed to keep floor conditions safe, provide anti-slip floor mats and to install warning signs, said MOM.

“This is an unfortunate accident which could have been prevented if the company had taken simple precautionary safety measures," said MOM's director of occupational safety and health inspectorate Chan Yew Kwong.

"Alerting workers to safety hazards can greatly reduce accidents and cultivate a safety first mind-set among workers. For example, if warning signs were present at the accident site to highlight the wet and slippery floor conditions, it would warn workers to keep off the area."

"Workers should also be required to wear anti-slip shoes within the area," he said, adding that these control measures had actually been proposed by the company in its risk assessment, but had failed to implement them.

"Safety should never be taken for granted."