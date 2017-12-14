Football: Fandi Ahmad takes charge of Young Lions; Richard Tardy to leave FAS

SINGAPORE: Local football icon Fandi Ahmad will be the head coach of the Young Lions with immediate effect, as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced a slew of personnel changes on Thursday (Dec 14).

Fandi will now be in charge of preparing the Young Lions for the 2018 Asian Games as well as the 2019 SEA Games. The 55-year-old will also lead the team in next year's S-League season, as part of their preparations for the regional competitions.

He will be assisted by former national team captain Nazri Nasir.

Fandi takes over from veteran coach Vincent Subramaniam, who led the Young Lions to a bottom place finish in the 2017 S-League season.

The junior side picked up just one win and three draws in 24 matches to finish last in the nine-team standings. Subramaniam was given the role in July on a short-term contract until the end of the season in December.

Prior to this latest appointment, Fandi was head coach of the national Under-20 team.

TARDY TO LEAVE IN MARCH

The FAS also announced that head coach for the National Youth Team, Richard Tardy, will be released early from his contract by mutual agreement. The Frenchman, who led Singapore to a poor showing in this year's SEA Games, will leave FAS on Mar 31, 2018.

FAS said Tardy's early release is a result of "a strategic shift in the delivery of the FAS' youth development plans and for the preparation of the 2019 SEA Games".

Singapore U-23 coach Richard Tardy and his staff on the sidelines. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

In addition, contracts for the national Under-18 staff coach Christophe Chaintreuil and Under-15 staff coach Sofiyan Hamid will be ending on Dec 31. FAS said it is already looking for replacements and an announcement will be made in due course.

S-League director of operations Kok Wai Leong will also be leaving his position following the end of his re-employment contract, FAS said. Kok has been part of the S-League management team for the past six seasons since he joined FAS in April 2012.

Commenting on the changes, FAS president Lim Kia Tong said: "We thank Richard, Christophe and Sofiyan for their contributions to our youth set-up throughout their time here and wish them well as they pursue new opportunities.

"In particular, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Richard for sharing his expertise with us and guiding the youth teams in the past two years."

Lim also wished Kok "all the best" in his future endeavours.

"He has been a big part of Singapore football and we are grateful for the years of service he has dedicated to the football fraternity,” said Lim.

