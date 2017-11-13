Football: Mass brawl erupts during National Football League tie

SINGAPORE: A mass brawl erupted at the end of a National Football League (NFL) Division One top-of-the-table clash between the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association (SAFSA) and Yishun Sentek Mariners on Sunday night (Nov 12) at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The incident occurred during injury time in the second half when Yishun Sentek Mariner player Zulfadhli Suzliman was sent off with his team trailing 2-3.

In a video that has gone viral through social media and WhatsApp, the players on the pitch were seen throwing punches.





As the scuffles took place, a substitute wearing a bib was seen confronting a SAFSA player near the corner flag.

The brawl then continued nearer to the main stand, with players and team officials from both sides seen jostling and pushing one another and they had to be separated.

The whole incident lasted around three minutes and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has confirmed that the final whistle was blown after the incident.



Head coach for Yishun Sentek Mariners Yakob Hashin told Channel NewsAsia that a SAFSA player made "a degrading comment" to Zulfadhli, and this "triggered a reaction from my player".

"It is regrettable that such an incident has happened. Investigations are ongoing and we will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities," he added.

FAS said in Facebook post early on Monday morning that police were notified, and "arrived at the venue shortly to take statements from both teams after the match was completed". The FAS added that the matter was under investigation.

"The FAS does not condone any ungentlemanly behaviour that taints the name of our sport, and brings it into disrepute," FAS said.



The two teams are vying for the NFL Division One championship, with SAFSA leading the standings by two points ahead of the Mariners after Sunday's fixture. Prior to Sunday, Yishun Sentek Mariners was top of the 12-team standings.



The National Football League is an amateur competition comprising two divisions for clubs that are affiliated to the FAS.



The top two teams of Division 2 will be promoted to Division One, and the last two of Division One will be relegated to Division 2 at the end of every season.



The teams play a two-round league format, with home and away matches against each club.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted police for comment on the incident.

Additional reporting by Noor Farhan