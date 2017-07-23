Football: Singapore beats Brunei 4-1 in AFC U-23 qualifiers

SINGAPORE: Singapore rounded off its qualifying campaign for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 championships on a high after beating Brunei Darussalam 4-1 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday (Jul 23).

The Lions had their hopes of qualifying for the championships dashed last Friday after being trounced 7-0 by Australia, but rallied against Brunei - who had also been eliminated prior to Sunday's game - to win their final group fixture.

The team were up 2-1 at half-time with their first goal scored by striker Ikhsan Fandi around 14 minutes in and a second by winger Hanafi Akbar around the 38-minute mark.

Ikhsan rifled a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom corner while Hanafi struck with his left foot after fine play by the Lions down the right wing.

Brunei's Azim Izamuddin managed to score shortly before the half-time whistle with a lovely shot around 30m from the goal.

Singapore remained ahead after play resumed, with Taufik Suparno scoring the Lions' third goal of the match around the 87th minute, smashing a cross into the top corner.



Ikhsan wrapped up proceedings in style in injury time, dribbling past two defenders at a distance from goal, before drilling home a low shot into the right corner.



The team will head to Kuala Lumpur for next month's SEA Games, where they will be trying for their first SEA Games medal since 2013.



Singapore will face Brunei again in Kuala Lumpur, where it has been drawn into Group A with Brunei, Myanmar, Laos and Malaysia.