Football: Singapore drop two spots in latest FIFA rankings to 172

SINGAPORE: Singapore dropped two spots in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday (Dec 21) and will end the year at 172.



The Lions, who did not play in any matches in December, are now placed behind Fiji, Chad and Dominica, which are tied at 168, and Nepal (171). They are just ahead of fellow Southeast Asia countries Cambodia (173) and Malaysia (174) in the ranking by the global football body.



The 172nd spot is one better than their previous record low of 173, which was set in October.

Iran (32) remains Asia's top-ranked team, while Vietnam (112) became Southeast Asia's top team after moving up 13 spots.



Meanwhile, Germany will end the year as the best team after holding on to the top spot.

Singapore's football association announced changes this week meant to address a slide in the local football league, including a requirement to include young players in the starting line-up for all S.League games.



Advertisement