Football: Singapore slumps to lowest ever FIFA world rankings

SINGAPORE: The Singapore national football team has slumped to its lowest-ever position in FIFA's world rankings, according to the latest table published on Monday (Oct 16).

The Lions, on the back of October defeats to Turkmenistan in an Asian Cup qualifier tie and Qatar in an international friendly, dropped 11 notches from September's ranking of 162 to 173.



Singapore's previous lowest ranking in the 206-team table was 171, in October 2016.



V Sundramoorthy's side have yet to secure a win since beating Cambodia 1-0 in a friendly back in November 2016.



With this latest blow, the Lions are now ranked behind minnows such as Laos (162), Cambodia (170) as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines (172). Causeway rivals Malaysia are ranked 170.



World Cup champions Germany top the standings followed by Brazil, Portugal and Argentina.

