Football: Singapore striker Sahil Suhaimi to train with Burnley

SINGAPORE: National striker Sahil Suhaimi will join the development squad of Burnley Football Club to train for a month, the English Premier League side announced in a media release on Friday evening (Apr 7).

The 24-year-old, who plays for Tampines Rovers in the S.League, will fly to England over the weekend to take up the offer at Turf Moor.

Anthony Fairclough, head of Commercial Affairs at Burnley Football Club, said: “This is a first for the club and is a great opportunity for both parties. One billion households watch the Premier League (EPL) and over 50 per cent of those come from Asia.

“During a recent visit to Singapore, I saw that football is a major interest and moreover, the EPL and the play experience is to not only to raise the club’s profile over there, but further strengthen our relationships.”

He added: “We welcome Sahil to the club and hope that his experience here is productive for his career and that he can have a snapshot of the Premier League and see it from a very different perspective."

Said Sahil: “I have always believed in my ability and I am grateful to all those that have made this trial possible. This may only be a trial but it reaffirms my self-belief and I hope this serves as a positive message for all those other footballers who have not yet got the break they are looking for, to just persevere."



In January, there had been talk that he would move to a second-tier Thai club.

The Stags said in a separate media release on Friday that they will cover the cost of Sahil’s travel and lodging, with chairman Krishna Ramachandra personally supporting Sahil’s daily expenses.

"It is a fantastic trailblazing opportunity for him," said the club chairman. "We need to encourage more young players to go further afield to ply their trade. We wish Sahil the very best and trust he will keep the Singapore flag flying high."