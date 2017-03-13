Football: Sundram signs 2-year extension as Singapore national coach

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday (Mar 13) that national coach V Sundramoorthy and technical director Michel Sablon have both signed two-year contract extensions.

The deal will see Sundram lead the Lions for the third round of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers in March.

He led the national team through a disappointing Suzuki Cup campaign last December after the Lions failed to qualify from the group stage.

Singapore finished the tournament without a single victory after defeats to Indonesia and Thailand.



"Despite Sundram not achieving the target of a semi-final berth at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016, we believe he should be given another chance to prove himself," said president of the FAS Provisional Council Lim Kia Tong.

"We will support Sundram fully and we expect the Lions to secure a top-two placing in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final-round qualifiers and qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which will be held in the UAE,” Mr Lim added.

Sundram became the Lions' first Singaporean coach in 16 years when he took over from previous incumbent Bernd Stange in May 2016.

"Since my appointment last May, the FAS council and management have been extremely supportive and I’m deeply grateful for their trust and confidence in me," said Sundram.



"It has been less than a year since I returned to the FAS set-up and it’s heartening to see how they are constantly seeking to enhance the level of professionalism both on and off the pitch."

YOUTH TEAMS CAN COMPETE WITH JAPAN, AUSTRALIA "IN NEXT 5 YEARS"

In announcing the extention to Sablon's contract, Mr Lim called him "undoubtedly one of the best technical directors in the world" and noted that FAS has achieved good progress in areas including coach education and a revamp of youth competitions.

"It will be a long but rewarding journey as we strive to further enhance the standards of Singapore football," said Mr Lim.

"It is important to me that I’m working with a quality and fully supportive management team which shares the same vision and long-term targets," said the Belgian, who was appointed in April 2015.

"We are on the right track and I am confident that our youth teams will be able to compete with the likes of Japan and Australia within the next five years – but only if we receive the full support from the various groups of stakeholders,” he added.