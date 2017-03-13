Football: Sundram signs 2-year extension as Singapore national coach
Lions coach V Sundram Moorthy and technical director Michel Sablon have both signed two-year contract extensions, the Football Association of Singapore says.
SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday (Mar 13) that national coach V Sundram Moorthy and technical director Michel Sablon have both signed two-year contract extensions.
Sundram signed a two-year deal which will see him lead the Lions for the third round of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers in March.
More to come.
