Football: Sundram signs 2-year extension as Singapore national coach

Lions coach V Sundram Moorthy and technical director Michel Sablon have both signed two-year contract extensions, the Football Association of Singapore says.

Singapore football national team head coach V Sundramoorthy at a training session on May 30 (Photo: Justin Ong)

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday (Mar 13) that national coach V Sundram Moorthy and technical director Michel Sablon have both signed two-year contract extensions.

Sundram signed a two-year deal which will see him lead the Lions for the third round of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers in March.


More to come.

