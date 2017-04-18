Football: Teams LKT and Game Changers officially cleared for FAS election

SINGAPORE: Both teams contesting the Football Association of Singapore (FAS)'s first ever elections have been officially cleared for the polls on Tuesday, the FAS said on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Team Game Changers, led by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, will face-off with Team LKT, led by former FAS interim president Lim Kia Tong for the FAS presidency.

The FAS said in a press statement: “The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirms that the following candidates have qualified to contest in the Election of the FAS Council for the term 2017-2021 on Apr 29, 2017.”

An initial 34 candidates had submitted their nomination forms by the Mar 25 deadline.



Apart from the nine-member slate teams, 14 others are contesting council positions on an individual basis. 16 had applied to do so but two failed to make the cut.



One of them is Suresh Nair, who is affiliated to Game Changers. He had initially appealed against the decision but still failed. The other is Moklas Ma’arof, who withdrew his nomination.

Four of the 14 individual candidates are affiliated with Game Changers and six are affiliated with Team LKT. The remaining four candidates are running as independents.



The elections will take place next Saturday at the Sport Singapore Black Box Auditorium.