Foreign workers hailed for moving car stuck on stairs at Waterway Point

SINGAPORE: Foreign workers that banded together to help move a stuck car have been lauded for their actions after a passerby caught their act of kindness on camera.

Actor Garett Lim documented the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday evening (Sep 21), after a silver Honda made a wrong turn while at Waterway Point in Punggol and ended up on a flight of stairs.



"The main thing is not the poor fellow's car turning the wrong way but our locals including me ... standing down there, whipping out our phones and starting to take pictures," he wrote. In contrast, the foreign workers called for more help to move the vehicle, according to Mr Lim's account.

"That's what I call 'taking action'!" he wrote. "Salute you guys!!!

"These are the very people who helped construct our skylines (sic) but yet are being unappreciated by some in our society."

In Mr Lim's video, at least 16 foreign workers were seen working together to move the vehicle. Someone was heard shouting: "Leg! Leg! Watch out!"

Thanks to the workers' efforts, the car was eventually moved to the driveway.

Security at the site where a car slipped off the pavement and onto the steps at Waterway Point on Thursday (Sep 21). (Photo: Facebook/Garett Lim)

The post has garnered more than 1,300 shares since it was posted at about 7pm. Netizens also praised the foreign workers for their kind deed.



