Foreigners make up 45% of heavy vehicle drivers who caused accidents: Home Affairs Ministry

SINGAPORE: About 45 per cent of heavy vehicle drivers who caused accidents in the last five years were foreigners, including work permit and S-pass holders.



This was revealed by Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 4).

He added that over the past five years, there were an average each year of 791 accidents with injury involving heavy vehicles and 39 fatal accidents. These heavy vehicles include buses and goods vehicles.

In response to questions by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, Mr Amrin said that the traffic police will conduct a tachograph trial on heavy vehicles this year which tracks and records the vehicle's speed and other driving information.

"Companies that are involved in the trial will be able to track their drivers’ tachograph records and improve their drivers’ driving behaviour," he said.

This is on top of existing enforcement efforts such as the use of speeding and red-running cameras. Next year, the traffic police will also be deploying Average Speed Cameras to detect and compute the average speed of a vehicle as it enters and exits a camera enforcement zone.

“These cameras will ensure that motorists drive at safe speeds along the entire stretch of the road,” said Mr Amrin.

He reminded the House that public education was also key to improving road safety, pointing out that the traffic police already engages heavy vehicle drivers on road safety and good driving practices.

“One example is the ‘Use Your RoadSense’ movement, which was launched two years ago," he said. "Through regular dialogues and social media platforms, the movement encourages good driving behaviour and personal responsibility amongst different road users, including heavy vehicle drivers.”

