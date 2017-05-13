Foreigners should not import politics of their countries into Singapore: Police

SINGAPORE: The police on Saturday (May 13) reminded foreigners visiting or living in Singapore to abide by the law here, a day ahead of planned events in support of outgoing Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok.



He was sentenced to two years' jail on Tuesday for blasphemy against Islam.

In an advisory, the Singapore Police Force said it is aware of plans to hold these events at the Speakers' Corner and in other locations, adding that foreigners "should not import the politics of their own countries into Singapore".

The police also reminded the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a permit is illegal in Singapore.

"At the Speakers’ Corner, only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are allowed to participate in assemblies that do not have a permit, subject to the conditions in the Speakers’ Corner rules," said the advisory. "Organisers of such events have a responsibility to take appropriate measures to ensure that our laws are complied with."

Police also warned that foreigners who break the law "will be dealt with firmly", and this may include the termination of their visas or work passes, where applicable.