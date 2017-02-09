Former auxiliary police officer jailed 5 months for firing revolver

SINGAPORE: The former Certis Cisco auxiliary police officer convicted last month of committing a rash act with his loaded weapon was sentenced to five months’ jail on Thursday (Feb 9).

Gregory Lai Kar Jun, then a corporal at Certis Cisco, had fired his revolver into the floor of a small room at Tuas Checkpoint while on duty in August 2015.



He was with partner and fellow corporal Muhammad Dzul Adhar, who was standing just 1m away from Lai when he discharged the weapon in the “tiny” room, measuring about 2.8m by 1.7m, deputy public prosecutor Jane Lim said.



In finding Lai guilty of a rash act endangering human life last month, District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim said Lai “must have been fully aware that squeezing the trigger of a loaded gun, with another person in very close proximity, was a highly risky act”.



“The bullet could have ricocheted anywhere within the room. It was purely fortuitous that nothing happened to (Dzul)”, Judge Hamidah had said.



Lai was also convicted last month of intentionally obstructing the course of justice by disposing of the spent round and another bullet, and of lying to the police. He had reported the “loss” of two bullets, but confessed five days later, after failing a lie detector test.



DPP Lim had sought a jail term of six months, while Lai’s lawyer urged the court to call for a pre-sentence report to assess Lai’s suitability for probation or another community-based sentence.



For a rash act endangering human life, Lai could have faced up to six months’ jail and a fine. For obstructing the course of justice, he could have faced up to seven years’ jail, and up to a year's jail and a fine for lying to the police.