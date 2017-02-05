Former Barisan Sosialis leader Fong Swee Suan dies

SINGAPORE: The former Barisan Sosialis leader and leftist trade unionist Fong Swee Suan has died.

Mr Fong died on Saturday (Feb 4) at the age of 85. A founding member of the People's Action Party (PAP), he left the party in 1961 due to differences in opinion about Singapore's merger with Malaysia. His wake will be held at the Mount Vernon Sanctuary until Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, his son Otto Fong commemorated his "patient guidance" and "vast space and love".

"As a child, I watched every tree you tended grow into a lush green giant of sweet fruits and cheerful flowers," he wrote.

"I remember your patient guidance for all of us, and the vast space and love you had for every quirk in our family. Yesterday as I took a walk with my dog, you quietly slipped away and left one last gentle smile. You must know you gave us a better land and better lives than you had yourself. Goodbye, my father."



Mr Fong was detained several times between 1955 and 1959, and was regarded as a major instigator of the Hock Lee bus strike in 1955. He was released when the PAP came to power in 1959 and served as a political secretary under the PAP government.

In 1961, he left the PAP to form Barisan Sosialis together with close ally Lim Chin Siong.

Two years later, Mr Fong was accused of being involved in communist activities and was arrested with 100 others under Operation Cold Store. He was taken to Malaysia for detention and was only released in 1967.

A ban against him entering Singapore was lifted in 1990.



