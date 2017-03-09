Former BP executive charged with taking bribes of S$5.65m

SINGAPORE: A former executive of BP Singapore was charged on Thursday (Mar 9) for taking S$5.65 million in bribes from a businessman.

Chang Peng Hong Clarence, BP’s former eastern regional director for marine fuels, was charged with obtaining the bribes from Koh Seng Lee, the executive director of Pacific Prime Trading, in exchange for advancing the business interest of Koh’s company with BP.

Chang also faces 19 charges of bribery amounting to US$3.95 million (S$5.6 million), one charge of bribery of S$500,000, and 16 charges of transferring S$4.7 million worth of corrupt proceeds from a HSBC account in Hong Kong to a POSB account in Singapore and two other HSBC Singapore accounts.

The 51-year-old was also charged with 10 counts of converting property worth nearly S$4 million, which were in whole or in part, direct or indirect benefits of corrupt proceeds, to acquire three private landed properties at Da Silva Lane, Jalan Limau Purut and Ettrick Terrace and two condominiums in Pasir Ris Grove.

Another charge was for converting property worth S$111,000, which were the benefits of corrupt proceeds, to acquire shares in Mindchamps pre-school at City Square.

If convicted of corruption, Chang faces a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years’ jail, or both on each charge. If convicted under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, he faces a fine of up to S$500,000, up to seven years’ jail, or both.