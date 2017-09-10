Former Channel NewsAsia journalist Safhras Khan dies aged 39

SINGAPORE: Former Channel NewsAsia journalist Safhras Khan has died aged 39.

Safhras was a sports producer for Channel NewsAsia between April 2013 and March 2014, and later joined Yahoo News Singapore as a reporter in November 2015.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Safhras' younger sister Shaffinaz said that her brother had died from a heart attack.

Shaffinaz also told Mediacorp's Berita that her brother had complained about breathing problems and chest pain earlier in the morning.

Safhras started his career in journalism in 2009 with national Malay-language daily Berita Harian, where he covered crime and sports.

After leaving Mediacorp, Safhras served in corporate communications for the local Muslim women self-help group PPIS.



He also served as a council member at the Muslim Kidney Action Association (MKAC). In a Facebook post, fellow member Ridjal Noor described Safhras as smart, energetic and witty, and someone who "will be missed".

"He just messaged me few days ago and I am shocked to receive the news. Life is short," said Ridjal.

Shortly before his death, Safhras had been covering the prospective candidates in the upcoming Presidential Election for Yahoo News.

Presidential hopeful Farid Khan sent his condolences to Safhras' family in a Facebook post, recalling how they had met at Mr Farid's recent news conference.





Safhras is survived by his parents as well as Shaffinaz.