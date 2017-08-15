Former employees jailed for stealing more than S$5m from Stat Boards co-op

SINGAPORE: Two former employees of the Singapore Statutory Boards Employees’ Co-operative Thrift and Loan Society (SSBC) were convicted on Tuesday (Aug 15) of committing “a massive public institutional fraud” that went undiscovered for six years and netted the women a staggering S$5,111,828.

Arni Ahmad, 42, was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and Hanati Jani, 49, was jailed for nine years and eight months. None of the money they stole has been recovered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said the pair spent their millions on luxurious European holidays, gym memberships, staycations at five-star hotels, home renovations and personal expenses. Both women also transferred a portion of the money to Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Arni, who was an assistant manager at SSBC for eight years, pleaded guilty on Thursday to 20 of 467 charges, including 14 for cheating, three for criminal misappropriation and three for acquiring the benefits of criminal conduct.



Hanati, an administrative executive for five years, pleaded guilty to 20 of 275 charges, including 15 for cheating, three for criminal misappropriation and two for acquiring the benefits of criminal conduct.

The court heard that the duo, who were in charge of processing SSBC members’ loans, deposits, withdrawals and the like, worked together for six years to swindle their employer out of S$5,111,828 by forging thousands of letters, forms and records, and doctoring accounts.

They even approached more than 60 friends and family members for help, persuading them to receive SSBC payments in their bank accounts. Arni told friends she was trying to hide her savings from her husband, or that she was trying to avoid paying tax on additional income.

Arni and Hanati also used the personal details of friends and family members to set up phantom accounts to facilitate the cheating, and helped themselves to cash kept behind the counter – Arni pocketed S$299,110 and Hanati S$312,860 over the six years.



Seeking at least 12 years’ jail for Arni and 10 for Hanati, DPP Chin said the “public interest demands that monumental crimes attract monumental sentences”.

“(The women), motivated by greed, treated the (SSBC’s) funds as their own personal slush fund. (They) systematically and persistently … grossly abused (their) positions of trust by reaching into the coffers to feed an extravagant lifestyle beyond (their) means, committing a whole gamut of criminal offences along the way,” the prosecutor said.

SSBC “suffered a staggering loss” of S$5,111,828, “which … constitute the life savings of its members”, DPP Chin added.