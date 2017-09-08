Former engineering firm VP jailed 14 years for cheating company of millions

Linda Lee colluded with others to get United Engineers Limited to pay for maintenance works that were never carried out.

SINGAPORE: A former vice president of United Engineers Development, a subsidiary of United Engineers Limited (UEL), was sentenced to 14 years in jail on Friday (Sep 8) for cheating her company of millions of dollars and money laundering.

In a press release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Linda Lee colluded with others to get UEL to pay for maintenance works that were never carried out. She used her position in the company to request, certify and award these fictitious works to several companies, one of which belonged to her.

When payment for the jobs had been made by UEL, Lee would either keep the proceeds or split the money with her conspirators, CPIB said, adding that she had obtained about S$4,977,400 from the illicit scheme.

On Dec 8, 2016, Lee was charged in court for:

25 counts of cheating UEL by submitting fake invoices to get it to pay about S$1,711,800 for works not carried out.

One count of conspiring with Ng Shu Jun to cheat UEL by submitting a fake quotation for payment of about S$19,000.

198 counts of conspiring with Tan Aik Gee, Wong Weng Kong, Tan Kiam Boon and Ng to cheat UEL by submitting fake quotations and giving false certification that the works in the quotations have been carried out, so the company would pay about S$8,412,500.

117 counts of converting property, amounting to about S$2,976,200 of benefits from criminal conduct, into buying two insurance policies, six private properties in Singapore and Batam, a second-hand car and luxury goods.

20 counts of concealing property, amounting to S$1,120,000, representing benefits from criminal conduct, by getting several people to deposit the monies into their bank accounts before transferring to her POSB bank accounts.

The others mentioned above have also been charged and their cases are currently before the court, CPIB said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the investigations several bank accounts, insurance policies and more than 500 luxury items and branded apparels with an approximate worth of S$900,000 were seized. Of the total sums seized, about $885,000 have been released to UEL, it added.

The authority said in the press release: "Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal acts. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."