Former Harry's director charged for 'abuse of Skills Development Fund'

SINGAPORE: Former Harry's director Parmjit Kaur has been charged with providing false information in the company's Skills Development Fund grant applications, SkillsFuture Singapore said on Tuesday (Jul 25).

The claims - made between 2011 and 2013 by the F&B company - were submitted to the then-Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA), according to a media release.

Kaur was in charge of the training department at Harry's, which was a Workforce Skills Qualifications Approved Training Organisation and conducted in-house courses for employees, it added.

According to SkillsFuture, Kaur faces 25 charges under the Skills Development Act "in relation to grants obtained by Harry's from WDA by means of false information in respect of WSQ courses", as well as 12 charges relating to non-WSQ courses.

Each offence is punishable with a maximum S$10,000 fine, up to 12 months in jail or both.