Former Keppel Shipyard officer faces 395 corruption charges

SINGAPORE: A former senior procurement officer with Keppel Shipyard was on Tuesday (Sep 26) charged with 395 counts of corruption.



Neo Kian Siong, 61, is accused of accepting bribes amounting to S$293,000 from several company directors and a sales engineer, in exchange for helping the companies further their business interests with Keppel Shipyard.



He was charged with 78 counts of corruption for those offences, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.



In addition, Neo was charged with 270 counts of converting about S$933,600 in criminal proceeds into various assets. He allegedly put the money into a housing loan, insurance premiums, shares, unit trusts and time deposits.



Another S$119,800 in criminal proceeds was put into various bank accounts.



CPIB said it takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts.



“Accepting monies or gifts that were given with the intention to gain an unfair business advantage is unethical and can constitute an act of corruption,” it added.

His case will be heard again on Nov 7.

Additional reporting by Kamini Devadass