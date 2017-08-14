Former minister George Yeo's wife undergoing treatment for cancer

SINGAPORE: Former Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo's wife, Jennifer Yeo, revealed on Monday (Aug 14) that she has been undergoing treatment for a rare form of nose cancer.

In a Facebook post, the 58-year-old lawyer said this year's National Day Parade on Aug 9 had been "extraordinary" for her because her mother was performing during the show. Her mother, affectionately known as Grandma Mary stole the show as an 81-year-old guitar-slinging granny at the parade. However, Mrs Yeo said she was unable to watch her mother's performance live as she has been undergoing treatment in Houston, Texas at the MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

In a separate Facebook post, Mr Yeo said his wife was diagnosed with the rare "aggressive" cancer - sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma three weeks ago, and her only symptom was the loss of her sense of smell.

This rare type of cancer occurs when a tumour forms in the upper respiratory tract.

Mrs Yeo's treatment consists of chemotherapy and chemo-radiotherapy and could include surgery, Mr Yeo said. He added that "doctors are cautiously optimistic". The family expects to be in Houston for some months, he shared.

Mrs Yeo is the founder of the Viva Foundation, an organisation that works closely with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee to tackle childhood cancer.