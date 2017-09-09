Former newsreader Duncan Watt dies, aged 74

SINGAPORE: Former news presenter Duncan Watt died on Thursday (Sep 7) after a battle with liver cancer. He was 74.

A household name in the 80s and 90s, Mr Watt's career as a newsreader with the then Singapore Broadcasting Corp spanned nearly 20 years, from 1980 to 1998.

In a statement, Mediacorp sent its condolences to Mr Watt's family.

"Duncan was known for the depth of understanding, eloquence and charisma that he brought to his work as a news presenter," it said.

"He continued being an example to us in his senior years, having a wonderful enthusiasm for life and staying active as a writer and a runner."

Mr Watt's career in television began after he saw an advertisement for newsreaders, and subsequently acted on a dare from a friend to apply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I said: ‘Well, you write the letter.’ And he said: ‘What should I write?’ I said: ‘Just make it short because it's a waste of time. Let's write - Dear Sir, I should like to apply for the post of part-time newsreader, yours faithfully,' and then I signed it, Duncan Watt," he told Channel NewsAsia in an earlier interview.

Although he was best known as a newsreader, Mr Watt also presented classical music on Symphony 92.4FM for about 24 years, until 2004. He also authored a series of adventure books for teenagers called the Wallace Boys.