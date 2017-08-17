Former OCBC Securities representative issued prohibition orders

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued two prohibition orders against former OCBC Securities representative Prem Hirubalan.

Mr Hirubalan was convicted in June last year for conducting unauthorised share trades in the accounts of three customers and misappropriating around S$81,000 from one of them. He was sentenced to 10 months' jail last August, the regulator announced in a press release on Thursday (Aug 17).

Under the MAS prohibition orders, Mr Hirubalan is prohibited from performing any regulated activity and taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the Securities and Futures Act.

He is also prohibited from providing any financial advisory services and taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act.

Both prohibition orders will last for seven years, MAS said.

Mr Lee Boon Ngiap, assistant managing director for capital markets at MAS, said in the press release that the authority expects all finance professionals to "act honestly and with integrity".

"To protect consumers from fraudulent and dishonest behaviour by representatives, MAS will not hesitate to bar any individuals who do not meet fit and proper criteria from the financial industry.”