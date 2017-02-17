Former PCF principal jailed 5 months for stealing S$79,000 in school fees

SINGAPORE: In three years, a PAP Community Foundation (PCF) principal pocketed S$79,136.30 in school fees, and spent it all on herself and her family.



Koh Anna, also known as Susie, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust for stealing S$50,409.45 from the PCF Centre at Block 515 Jurong West Street 52 in 2012.



Another two charges, involving S$1,419.50 and S$27,307.35 which she stole in 2010 and 2011 respectively, were taken into consideration during sentencing.



Koh was jailed five months on Friday (Feb 17).



A district court heard Koh, as principal, was entrusted with all the fees the school collected from parents. If fees collected exceeded S$500, Koh was to bank in the cash into the school’s bank account by the next day. She was also in charge of the centre’s petty cash, which amounted to S$500.



Koh misappropriated the money by banking in only a part of what she received and pocketing the remainder. She did this for three years undetected, until an anonymous tip-off in October 2012 led to her discovery.



By then, Koh had misappropriated a total of S$79,136.30. No restitution has been made.



For criminal breach of trust, Koh could have been jailed up to 15 years and fined.



Last year, another former PCF principal was found guilty of misappropriating school fees.

Bavani V R Kumaran, 39, pocketed more than S$13,500 over 21 months, when she was principal of the Ang Mo Kio branch of the PCF Sparkletots Preschool.