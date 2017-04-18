Former Pioneer Secondary School premises to be used for international school

SINGAPORE: The premises of the former Pioneer Secondary School at Jurong West Street 81 are to be repurposed as a foreign system school, following the launch of a tender for foreign system school operators by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Apr 18).

The tender is aimed at attracting operators “interested in providing more affordable foreign system education”, according to a joint press release from SLA and EDB.

Foreign system schools strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive city, said EDB’s director of human capital Marcus Dass in the news release.

“Foreign system schools play a part in strengthening Singapore’s position as an attractive global city and home for business,” he said. “While many existing foreign system schools in Singapore have been delivering high quality international education, there are requests for more affordable and diverse school options.

“Suitable premises without extensive facilities common in many existing international schools will allow operators the opportunity to provide quality international school education at a more affordable fee,” Mr Dass added.

Yap Eai-Sy, SLA’s deputy director of business planning and development, said that the “conversion of a former school would provide for cost efficiencies against the capital outlay required for the construction of a new building.”

Ms Yap added that the tender will ask for a “3+3+3 year rental scheme” instead of a 30-year lease, which she said would reduce capital outlay for operators.

The tender opens on Tuesday. Those who are interested in the site can visit SLA's State Property Information Online website for more information.