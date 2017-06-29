Former RWS director jailed 22 weeks for corruption

SINGAPORE: A former director at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) was on Thursday (Jun 29) sentenced to 22 weeks' jail and ordered to pay a penalty of S$39,000 for corruption.

Alex Ong Boon Chuan was convicted of corruptly obtaining S$39,000 from Mr Ng Soon Yong, the director of Mecflou, in return for not delaying payments to Mr Ng's company.

Mecflou was the subcontractor responsible for the mechanical installation of one of the rides at Universal Studios Singapore.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the offence took place between July 2010 and May 2011. Ong had on five occasions asked for "loans" from Mr Ng who complied as he did not want to offend the RWS director who was in charge of approving payments for the installation project.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption," warned the CPIB in a statement. "(It) will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."

Advertisement