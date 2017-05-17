Former SCDF major jailed for taking upskirt videos of colleague

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) major was sentenced to five weeks’ jail on Wednesday (May 17) for taking upskirt videos of a female colleague 20 years his junior.



Poh Siok Peng, 45, was convicted earlier this month of two charges for insulting the modesty of the 26-year-old woman, who worked with him in the strategic planning department.



Poh, a 20-year veteran of the force, admitted that he had taken multiple upskirt videos of the victim over a period of two years before he was caught in a sting operation on Mar 9.



The woman had sensed something amiss when Poh started to frequent her office cubicle "to chat", and realised what was going on when she saw a flashing light under her desk one day.

Prosecutors had called for a six-week jail term, while Poh’s lawyer urged the court to impose a fine or a jail term of less than four weeks.



District Judge Kessler Soh agreed with the prosecution that Poh’s offences were aggravated by virtue of the fact that they were premeditated, and that Poh had abused the victim’s trust.



However, he sided with the defence in agreeing that the degree of intrusion was not high, as the victim wore “safety pants” and her panties or private parts were not captured on video.



Thus, the judge said five weeks’ jail – in between what both sides had sought – was appropriate.



The judge also urged Poh, who claimed he watched the videos “in the wee hours of the night … (for) stress-relief”, to seek help to cope with stress “in a more appropriate way”.



For insulting the modesty of a woman, Poh could have been jailed up to one year per charge and fined.

