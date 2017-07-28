Former SGX CEO Magnus Bocker dies from cancer

SINGAPORE: Mr Magnus Bocker, who helmed the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for more than five years, has died from cancer. He was 55.



At the time of his death, the Swede was executive chairman of Blibros Capital Partners, an investment company in Singapore and Stockholm.

Blibros CEO and partner Jonas Lindstrom confirmed the death in a statement to Channel NewsAsia. "Our executive chairman Magnus Bocker passed away earlier this week, on Jul 26, after a valiant battle against cancer. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Magnus have lost a dear friend and an inspiring colleague.



"He was an exceptionally talented leader with an entrepreneur's gift of building industry-defining businesses."

He is survived by a partner and three sons.

Mr Bocker joined the SGX in 2009 after leaving Nasdaq, and stepped down in June 2015.