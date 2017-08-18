Former Supreme Court judge Joseph Grimberg dies

SINGAPORE: Prominent lawyer and former Supreme Court judge Joseph Grimberg died on Thursday (Aug 17) at the age of 84.

Mr Grimberg joined Drew and Napier in 1957 and was senior partner at the law firm from 1967 to 1987, when he was appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court.



Two years later, he rejoined Drew and Napier as a consultant. In 1997, he became one of the first lawyers in Singapore to be appointed senior counsel.

Law Minister K Shanmugam paid tribute to Mr Grimberg in a Facebook post on Friday morning. Calling the late lawyer "one of the best Singapore has ever seen", Mr Shanmugam said he was also "a consummate gentleman, both at the Bar, and outside".



"I consider it one of the greatest privileges in my life, to have been his pupil," Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, wrote. "No one could have asked for a better mentor ... And from a personal perspective, I can say that there was more than one life-changing turn, for me, because of him, his advice."

Mr Shanmugam said Mr Grimberg made a difference to the legal profession in many ways. "He will be greatly missed by everyone who dealt with him," Mr Shanmugam said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drew and Napier executive chairman Senior Counsel Davinder Singh said he is "heartbroken" to have lost a "dear friend and mentor".

"Drew and Napier has lost a family member who was loved and admired by all. In life, as in the law, he won all the prizes for integrity, humanity and humility," Mr Singh said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe, his family and loved ones.”